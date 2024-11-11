The international future of Felix Udokhai is well and truly back in the spotlight ahead of the start of the international window

The former Augsburg defender recently completed a transfer to the Turkish outfit Besiktas earlier in the summer

A report detailing that the former VfL Wolfsburg star is interested in representing the Super Eagles has recently surfaced

Felix Udokhai's international future is shaping up to be a topical debate as the final international break of 2024 commences.

The central defender, who rose through the ranks of the German national team, has yet to represent the senior national team despite being called up in 2020 and 2021.

Udokhai, however, has not received a national team call-up since 2021, when he burst onto the scene with Augsburg.

Felix Uduokhai celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League match between Olympique Lyonnais and Besiktas JK. Image: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Recent reports have hinted that the 27-year-old may finally be making a decision about his international future.

According to a new report by OwnGoalNigeria, the Besiktas star is currently leaning toward an international allegiance switch to the Nigerian team.

Is Felix Udoukhai considering representing Nigeria?

According to the report, the versatile defender has made himself available for selection for the Nigerian national team.

The report outlines that Udokhai is now open to following the path of Kevin Akpoguma, Maduka Okoye, and other German-eligible players who have switched allegiance to represent the Super Eagles.

The current Super Eagles squad includes several players with dual nationality, and more players are expected to make the switch, with Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo being the most prominent candidate.

Data from Fotmob shows that Udokhai has been a regular under coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, making a total of 13 appearances for the Istanbul club this season.

Whether Udokhai will receive a call-up to the Nigerian team in the near future remains to be seen.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad for the match against the Super Eagles.

The septuagenarian is eyeing the possibility of qualifying Benin for their first AFCON since 2019. Benin is set to face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14.

