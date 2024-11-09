Semi Ajayi is celebrating his 31st birthday in style, and his Super Eagles teammates have continued to react

The Nigerian international took to social media to share his latest photos, as fans also took to the comment section to congratulate him

Ajayi has made 39 appearances for the Nigerian senior national team since making his debut in 2019

Super Eagles star Semi Ajayi is celebrating his birthday in style as his international teammates continue to react.

The West Bromwich Albion centre-back clocks 31 on Saturday, November 9, and has celebrated on social media.

Ajayi is a key member of the present Super Eagles squad and was part of the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Semi Ajayi clocks 31 on November 9, 2024. Photo: semishems.

He has made 39 appearances for the Nigerian senior national team since making his debut in 2019.

Business Day reports that the birthday boy was not called up for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda due to injury.

Ajayi took to his Instagram handle to share pictures as teammates and well-wishers continued to react.

The ex-Rotherham United star wrote:

"Thank you God for adding another year to my life. Cheers to 31."

His international teammate Victor Osimhen replied:

"More life my brother."

Super Eagles captains William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo said:

"More life brother."

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi added:

"Happy birthday bro."

A fan erelu_bode_ladele prayed:

"Happy Birthday Semi omo Ajayi! May your light shine on IJN. Enjoy your day dear."

stellabassey15 said:

"Happy birthday, big Semi; shine bright like a diamond."

suletessy87 wrote under the post:

"May God bless your new age with wisdom IJN. Keep winning in all you do IJN."

