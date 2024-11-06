Stanley Nwabali Names Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo Among Nigeria’s Top 5 Greats

Stanley Nwabali has named mercurial midfielder Jay Jay Okocha in his top five Nigerian footballers of all time

The Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper also included Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo in the exclusive list

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and legendary Lille shot-stopper Vincent Enyeama also made the cut

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has named Jay Jay Okocha among his top five Nigerian footballers of all time.

Nigeria has continued to produce some of the finest football talents, who have been incredible for club and country.

Football stars from the West African country have been successful abroad, leaving indelible footprints in the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, the French Ligue 1, the German Bundesliga, the Spanish La Liga, and many others.

Stanley Nwabali has named Jay Jay among his 5 all-time Nigerian best players. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent chat with Andile Ncube on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified via Independent, Nwabali picked his top five players from Nigeria.

The Chippa United mentioned mercurial midfielder Jay Jay Okocha and Arsenal icon Kanu Nwankwo among his all-time players.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi and legendary Lille shot-stopper Vincent Enyeama also made the shortlist.

Punch reports that the 28-year-old also named his current teammate Victor Osimhen, marking the younger forward as one of Nigeria’s all-time greats despite his recent rise to fame.

Nwabali and Osimhen were part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The goalkeeper impressed in his debut tournament for the Nigerian national team but narrowly missed out on the best goalkeeper award, claimed by South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

Nigeria prepare for Benin, Rwanda clashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles are poised to wrap up their qualification phase for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the final two fixtures.

The Nigerian team, led by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, sits comfortably atop the group and needs only one point from the remaining six to secure their place at the Morocco showpiece.

However, ahead of the first of these final two fixtures, a report has surfaced suggesting that coach Eguavoen is considering a major change in the goalkeeping department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng