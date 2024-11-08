Galatasaray are considering making a permanent move for Victor Osimhen after impressive early into his loan

The Turkish champions have reportedly began an operation on how to raise the required finances for the deal

A journalist has sounded a serious warning to the Istanbul-based club to desist from signing the Nigerian star

Galatasaray are making plans behind the scenes to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after impressive performances early into his season-long loan move but have been warned to desist.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan after incidents surrounding his future at Napoli during the last summer transfer window which led the club to freeze him out of the squad.

After nine games for the Turkish champions, the Super Eagles forward has contributed to 10 goals, six goals and four assists and has become a fan favourite at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

This has prompted a call to make him a permanent player and according to Fanatik, the Turkish giants believe an offer of €50 million will tempt Napoli into selling him.

Turkish journalist warns Galatasaray

Galatasaray have received a note of warning from journalist Kaan Bayazit that the 24-time champions should abort the mission of making the move permanent.

“If I was an accountant I would say, ‘don’t do it’. Napoli will want 50m euros bare minimum. Galatasaray’s record signing is midfielder Gabriel Sara from Norwich last summer for 18m euros,” he told BBC Sports.

“Galatasaray have Mauro Icardi, so they should spend that money on a different position to centre forward. Fans were very critical before Osimhen happened as there was no star winger.”

“They are now happy, but as a puzzle piece fitting in, it doesn’t make sense,” he concluded.

Osimhen has confirmed he will stay in Turkey until the end of the season and with the unfortunate injury to Mauro Icardi, but beyond that there is no guarantee he will stay.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club, but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

