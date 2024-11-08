Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray with two goals against Tottenham Hotspur

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after he was frozen out of Napoli's squad in September

His future will be permanently decided in the summer, with the Turkish champions also expressing interest

Victor Osimhen's future will be permanently resolved in the summer when his season-long move at Galatasaray ends, and he has received advice from a former footballer.

Osimhen continued his impressive performances for the Turkish champions with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League match day four.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Tottenham in the Europa League. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

His time in Turkiye is temporary, at least for now, as he is on a season-long loan move there. Meanwhile, top European clubs are still circling to secure his permanent signature.

The Lions have also expressed interest after being impressed early into his loan with six goals and four assists. As Fanatik noted, they are preparing an offer of €50 million, including variables.

Crouch warns Osimhen against Saudi move

Former Tottenham forward Peter Crouch has expressed admiration for Osimhen over his style of play. He advised him about his next career move, with his future still pending.

Crouch, speaking on punditry duties with TNT Sports, claimed his next move would be crucial, and he hopes he snubbed the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and remain in Europe.

“I love watching him play. He’s like, so strong, powerful and fantastic in the air. He’s got good touch, he can play,” Crouch said.

“This is obviously a stopgap, I think Galatasaray is just a means for him to wind his contract down a bit, maybe reduce his transfer fee if you’d like, but his next move is crucial.”

“If he’ll come to the Premier League, I don’t know, but I think he can go to most clubs in world football. I just hope he doesn’t end up in Saudi which has obviously been mentioned because we’d love to see him playing in Europe playing football,” he concluded.

Napoli denied the Super Eagles star a move to Saudi Arabia last summer after requesting more money after an initial agreement. Osimhen agreed on a contract worth €30mil per season.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

