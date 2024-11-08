Peter Crouch believes Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is good enough to play for any top club in the world

The 25-year-old forward stole the limelight in Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory against Tottenham in the Europa League

Osimhen has netted six goals and created four assists in just eight appearances for Galatasaray this season

Victor Osimhen’s loan spell at Galatasaray is going better than expected but the forward’s future still hangs in the balance as he seeks a permanent move from Napoli.

The 25-year-old star showed why he is wanted by most top clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia after he bagged a brace to condemn Tottenham to their first defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Victor Osimhen has been tipped to leave Galatasaray when his loan spell with the Turkish club ends next summer. Photo by Burak Kara.

According to Score Nigeria, several top clubs have now contacted Napoli to transfer him in the summer after he has given his word to Galatasaray he will not leave the club in January transfer window.

The star forward’s release clause scared clubs away from spending a hefty fee on him this summer but it is widely expected he will leave Napoli for a top club when the 2025 summer transfer window opens, per Soccernet.

Osimhen, who has scored a whopping six goals in eight appearances for Galatasaray this season, has emerged as a fan favourite since joining the Turkish club in September.

Peter Crouch predicts Osimhen’s next move

Meanwhile, former England striker Peter Crouch has emphasised the importance of Osimhen's next move, calling it "crucial" to the course of the Nigerian forward’s career

The former Liverpool striker believes Osimhen is good enough for Europe's elite clubs as he states that this phase at Galatasaray is merely a "stop gap."

Crouch suggests that it serves as a transitional period for the on-loan Galatasaray striker to wind down his contract and potentially lower his transfer fee.

How Galatasaray could deploy Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is the main man in the absence of Mauro Icardi, with this recent development ruling him out of a January exit from the Turkish club despite a break clause.

The Argentine striker went down without contact and signalled to his knee during Galatasaray's 3-2 UEFA Europa League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The club confirmed in a social media post that the forward has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus and is set for surgery, effectively ruling him out of the season.

