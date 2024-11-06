Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has named 23 players for the final phase of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria take on Benin Republic at the Stade de Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan and then host Rwanda in Uyo

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman as well as Victor Osimhen are expected to lead the attack for the Super Eagles

Despite his blistering form for Kano Pillars, Ahmed Musa will not be part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on Benin and Rwanda in the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named 23 players to prosecute the fixtures, with Sadiq Umar returning to the fold.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman will join Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the attack as the Super Eagles need just one point from both matches to confirm their ticket, BSN reports.

Augustine Eguavoen has named 23 players for the Benin and Rwanda clashes. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Nasarawa United's Victor Collins earns his first-ever national team call-up alongside Gabriel Osho of AJ Auxerre, Daily Post reports.

The players will fly directly to Abidjan and then take on Benin on November 14 before travelling down to Uyo for the final qualifying game against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday, November 18.

Full list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia).

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain).

Source: Legit.ng