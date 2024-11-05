The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to lock horns with the Republic of Benin in their next round of Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

Both teams previously faced off earlier in September, with the match ending in a commanding victory for the Nigerian team

Coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has shared the secret behind the string of positive results recorded by the Nigerian team under Augustine Eguavoen

The Super Eagles have been nearly flawless and dominant since Augustine Eguavoen took over as interim coach of the Nigerian team.

The West African nation, which struggled with a poor run of results after Jose Peseiro’s resignation, now seems to be revitalised under Eguavoen's leadership.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, since the appointment of the 59-year-old as interim coach, the Nigerian team has secured two wins and one draw in his three matches in charge so far.

These impressive performances now place Nigeria just one point away from securing a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, with two qualification fixtures remaining.

Ahead of Nigeria's upcoming qualifiers, coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, shared what he believes is the key to Eguavoen's remarkable success with the Super Eagles.

Rohr speaks on Eguavoen's coaching secret

In an interview as captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the Franco-German tactician attributed Eguavoen's success with the Nigerian team to his longstanding involvement with the national team set up.

"Eguavoen was with me and later took over the team. Two other coaches came and went, yet he kept his role with the squad. You could say he’s been around long enough to know the team and many of the players extremely well," Rohr explained.

"The Super Eagles are now a tougher team to beat because he’s seen these players through both highs and lows. They’re flying high now, and that continuity under Eguavoen makes them even harder to defeat."

Rohr, who secured a surprise victory over Nigeria in June, will be hoping for a similar fortune when his team faces the Super Eagles on November 14 in Abidjan.

Libya delays team camp

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Libya has delayed its national team camp for the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

The decision to postpone the team’s camp comes amid its protest of the verdict issued regarding the airport incident involving the Nigerian team.

The Libyan team is scheduled to face both Rwanda and the Republic of Benin in the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

