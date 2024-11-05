Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on their French counterparts in a high-profile friendly match in Angers City

Having played two friendly matches against Algeria in October, the Nigerian women's national team face a stern test against the Europeans

The French women's national football team will use the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Falcons will take on their French counterparts in an international friendly game.

Fresh from a two-match friendly duel with the Green Ladies of Algeria, the nine-time African champions Super Falcons are billed to play the senior women's national team of France, Les Bleues.

The high-profile friendly match is scheduled to be held in France on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on their French counterparts in an international friendly. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the Nigerian Women's national football team defeated Algeria 2-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Saturday, October 26, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade netting the brace.

Three days later, the second friendly match ended in a 4-1 victory for the Super Falcons at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

And now a high-profile friendly has been arranged for November 30 inside the Stade Raymond Kopa in the city of Angers, with kick-off set for 9.30 pm France time, Voice of Nigeria reports.

The Bleues are happy to take the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland.

Blueprint reports that Nigeria's Super Falcons will welcome the encounter as part of the process of bolstering a new squad, as well as another test ahead of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next summer.

How Nigeria defeated Algeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Super Falcons defeated the visiting Algerian side in both friendly matches.

It is the first time the Falcons have played international friendly matches on home soil since the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in 2021.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade produced a five-star performance as she grabbed a brace for the home side inside the Remo Stars Stadium in Ogun State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng