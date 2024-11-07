Kingsley Udoh is devastated at the loss of his World Cup gold medal following the passing of his father

The 33-year-old former Nigeria defender was a key member of the Golden Eaglets that won the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Udoh represented Nigeria at all levels of international football and also featured in the domestic league

Former Nigerian defender Kingsley Udoh is facing hard times after a successful football career and has raised an alarm about his present predicament after losing his World Cup medal.

The 33-year-old defender was a mainstay in Nigeria’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning squad but has since fallen into hard times since enjoying success at the youth level.

Kingsley Udoh in action for Nigeria's U-17 World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets team versus Germany. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Live NG, Udoh’s career nosedived due to contractual issues in Spain. The youngster had signed with Atletico Madrid’s B team, where he was on the verge of being promoted to the main squad but the deal later collapsed.

This setback led him to return to Nigeria, where he faced a series of financial difficulties after playing for a few local teams like Akwa United and Kano Pillars in the Nigerian Professional Football League, where he claimed he was owed salaries, a norm too prevalent among local players.

Udoh’s struggles intensified after he returned to play in the Nigerian league and he claims his World Cup medal could have helped his financial situation.

Udoh weeps over missing World Cup medal

Meanwhile, Udoh has claimed he can neither feed himself nor cater for incidental needs, including pursuing a coaching course following the loss of his World Cup medal which he had kept with his late dad, Punch NG reports.

“I can’t find my U-17 FIFA World Cup gold medal. My father was in charge of it. Since he passed, I have not seen the medal.

“It’s so bad. I am struggling to feed. I can’t even attend a coaching course as I would have liked because of lack of funds,” Udoh lamented.

Udoh has played for Nigeria's U-20 and U-23 national teams, as well as the Nigeria National Senior Team, Super Eagles.

Maja laments over Super Eagles snub

In another report, Legit.ng disclosed that Josh Maja has recently lamented the uncertainty surrounding his international future with the Nigerian team.

The West Brom striker last featured for the Super Eagles in September 2019 under former manager Gernot Rohr.

The pacy forward was previously eligible to represent the England national team before opting to don the green and white of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng