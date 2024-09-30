Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Italian Serie A club Napoli in January, according to a new report from Italy

The Nigerian international was recently linked with a move to Juventus, but he remains on the radar of Premier League club Chelsea

After he was frozen out of the Napoli first team, Osimhen agreed to join Turkish club Galatasaray on loan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been tipped to leave his parent club, Napoli, during the January transfer window.

English Premier League outfit Chelsea were on the verge of landing the striker during the summer, but the deal collapsed in the final stages.

Chelsea representatives arrived in Naples on the transfer deadline day, but negotiations with Napoli fell apart in the final hours.

The 25-year-old was also linked with a mega-money move to Saudi outfit Al Ahli, but no agreement was reached with the Pro League club.

Having been frozen out of the Napoli first team, Osimhen then agreed to join Turkish club Galatasaray on loan, and he has since hit the ground running.

So far this season, the Super Eagles striker has scored two goals and registered two assists for the Super Lig club.

His goals came during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa when he netted a first-half brace inside Rams Park.

Italian outlet RAI Sport are reporting via Complete Sports that the former Lille of France striker is expected to leave Napoli for €90m in January

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and there is no option to buy in the contract.

Only recently was the striker linked with the Italian side Juventus, but the English giants Chelsea are also in the race for the forward.

Update on Osimhen’s injury surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that the forward felt a slight pain after being pushed off the pitch in the first half.

The marquee number nine is expected to undergo evaluation in the coming days to determine if he sustained a lesion or something less severe.

Osimhen, who recorded his first two goals for the club has raised concerns among the fan base, especially as Galatasaray's performance dipped significantly after his substitution.

