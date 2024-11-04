Ademola Lookman was the star of the show as Atalanta secured maximum points against SSC Napoli

The marquee Nigerian forward was on hand to score a quick-fire brace in the clash at the Stadio Diego Maradona

Captain of the Super Eagles team, William Troost-Ekong, has sent a cryptic message to the forward following his display for Atalanta

Ademola Lookman again heralded the spotlight after scoring a brilliant brace in Atalanta's Italian Serie A clash against Napoli.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who has continued to spur Atalanta's charge for a maiden Serie A title, was on hand to land a crushing blow to Napoli with a brilliant brace in the first half of the tie.

The highly anticipated fixture, which heralded the weekend's matches in the Italian league, witnessed Lookman open the scoring in the 10th minute with a brilliant volley before completing his brace in style, finishing past goalkeeper, Alex Meret, with a strike from about 25 yards out.

In the aftermath of his Player of the Match performance, captain of the Nigerian team, William Troost-Ekong, took to social media to hail the 27-year-old with a cryptic message.

Troost-Ekong hails Lookman with a cryptic message

The Nigerian team captain, who has often praised the Atalanta forward, took to social media to share a rather cryptic post about Lookman.

Ekong posted, "L⚽️⚽️KMAN 🚀😮‍💨👏🏽."

The seemingly enigmatic message from the Super Eagles captain has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media.

While many continue to applaud Lookman's performance and Ekong's words, some have suggested it may be a subtle jab at Napoli following their summer transfer saga involving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

It is worth noting that team's first-team setup after expressing his desire to leave the club.

Lookman on the other hand, who has been on an incredible run of form since the start of the season, has so far recorded an impressive 12 goals in as many appearances according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

