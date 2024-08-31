Chelsea and Victor Osimhen could not agree on personal terms on the transfer deadline day

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli signed Ivan Toney despite agreement with Osimhen and Napoli

The Neapolitan club have now excluded the Nigerian striker from their squad for the season

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is out of Napoli’s project after seeing his proposed move to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia collapse on the summer transfer deadline day.

The striker had a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, which also offered Napoli a significant transfer fee, but his delay in making a decision let the club walk away.

Napoli have excluded Victor Osimhen from their Serie A squad for the season. Photo by Cesare Purini.

He waited on Chelsea until the final minute of the window, but he and the Premier League club could not reach an agreement over personal terms before the window closed.

Victor Osimhen out of Napoli project

According to Deadline Day Live, Osimhen was not registered in Napoli’s squad for the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season. Thus, he will not play until at least January if he stays at the club.

Multiple reports in the Italian media claimed his relationship with the club is totally broken following the events of last night, where he was furious with the club for frustrating his move.

