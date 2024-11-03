Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace in Atalanta's 3-0 victory over Napoli in an entertaining Serie A fixture

Nigerians have continued to thank the forward, with many branding it as revenge for fellow compatriot Victor Osimhen

Osimhen was left out of the Napoli squad by Antonio Conte, forcing the Super Eagles star to join Galatasaray on loan

Nigerian football fans have applauded Ademola Lookman for his five-star performance in Atalanta's 3-0 victory over Napoli.

Lookman grabbed a first-half brace right inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with Mateo Retegui adding the icing on the cake in the closing minutes.

It is the Nigerian international's sixth league goal so far this season, and he took the game against the Partenopei personally.

Ademola Lookman grabs a brace against Victor Osimhen's former club Napoli. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman broke the deadlock as early as the 10th minute when he volleyed home from close range to silence the home crowd.

In the 31st minute, he doubled the lead for the visitors when he unleashed a powerful shot from outside the area, Sports Star reports.

The 27-year-old proved too tough for Antonio Conte's men to handle as he navigated in and out of the Napoli area several times.

Lookman's revenge for Osimhen

Nigerians have heaped praises on the Super Eagles star claiming he has revenged Osimhen's poor treatment at the club.

@Abassimudim wrote on X:

"Lookman scoring a brace against Napoli to revenge for all the crime they committed against Osimhen. My Sunday is complete."

@OfficialNificon added:

"He did it for his brother Osimhen. What a great revenge. The Nigerian spirit can never be broken."

@sir_shokky said:

"Thank you, Ademola Lookman, for that satisfying revenge. Osimhen must be smiling wherever he is right now!"

@whoisfrance posited:

"Well, Lookman is exerting revenge on Conte and Napoli for their treatment of Osimhen and it is beautiful to watch."

Lookman shares next targets

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman's next target is to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward comes off as a somewhat reserved person, who colleagues and managers have praised for his dedication and discipline.

The Eagles need one point to qualify for AFCON 2025 after CAF awarded them three points and three goals over the Libya airport saga, but face a difficult task in the World Cup qualifiers after only three points from the opening four games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng