Victor Osimhen has not played for Galatasaray since he went off injured in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa

He joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli and scored his first goal in that match

Osimhen has now resumed training with the Galatasaray players who did not go for international break

Victor Osimhen is nearing a return from injury as he resumes training at Galatasaray in a bid to be fit for the first game after the October international break.

Osimhen has not played for the Turkish champions since he was substituted in the halftime of the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa with a muscle injury.

Victor Osimhen running on the grass after resuming Galatasaray training. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

He was not selected for the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, with Kelechi Iheanacho as his replacement.

The initial reports in the media suggested he would be out for six weeks, but the Nigerian forward debunked the rumours, claiming he would be back after the international break.

Osimhen resumes Galatasaray training

As seen in a post on his Instagram page, he shared four photos of himself at the club's training facility as he steps up his return from injury with individual work.

He has yet to join the rest of the group but has started running on the grass and also doing light ball work, as he aims to be fit for the home clash against Antalyaspor at the RAMS Park on October 19.

In his absence, the Lions have played two games, winning one and drawing the other, while the Nigerian national team won their first keg tie against Libya in Uyo.

Osimhen spotted with Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was spotted with Burna Boy in Lagos this week at a nightclub sparking reactions from the fans if he was faking injury to avoid international duty.

A video went viral on social media, and the player received backlashes, particularly from Chelsea fans, whose club attempted to sign him from Napoli during the window.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen encouraged Boniface with a message on Instagram after the German-based striker fired blanks for the Super Eagles against Libya.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward has yet to score for the national team, and in Osimhen's absence against the North Africans, he failed to end his goal drought.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng