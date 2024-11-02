The Super Eagles are set to continue their ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Nigerian team is set to lock horns with the Republic of Benin before a final fixture against Rwanda

A report detailing members of the Nigerian team contingent set to commence camping outside Nigeria has surfaced

The final round of qualification fixtures for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is approaching, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are eager to secure their place at the tournament in Morocco.

Standing in the way of the 2023 AFCON finalists are two crucial matches: one against the Republic of Benin and another against Rwanda.

Both fixtures, scheduled for the upcoming international window, are critical for determining Nigeria's final position in Group D.

However, as the Super Eagles prepare for these pivotal qualification matches, reports have emerged indicating that the Nigerian team will be holding their training camp outside the country.

Super Eagles to camp outside Nigeria?

According to a report from media outlet Score Nigeria, the members of the Nigerian team contingent are expected to camp in Ivory Coast.

This decision comes as the first of the final two fixtures is an away match against the Benin Republic, who currently host their home games in Ivory Coast.

The report states that the Nigerian team will convene in Abidjan for the fixture scheduled for November 14, before returning to Nigeria for the final qualification clash set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on November 18.

Following the unfortunate airport ordeal experienced in Libya, Nigeria currently tops Group D with 10 points, leading second-placed Benin, who have six points, according to data from FotMob.

Under the guidance of Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles are considered the favourites in both qualification fixtures and are expected to secure maximum points in each match.

Benin suffers fresh blow

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Benin Republic has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the clash against Nigeria.

Central defender, Cedric Hountondji, has been ruled out of the fixture with a thigh injury. The Angers defender has been an integral part of the Benin setup since his debut in 2017.

The combative defender also missed Benin’s recent fixture against Rwanda.

