Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was left out of the Team B squad meant for home-based players

Musa, who returned to Kano Pillars for the third time and has been impressive, was overlooked

A report has emerged explaining why the former Premier League star was omitted from the squad

Ahmed Musa was left out of the Super Eagles Team B CHAN squad despite expectations, and a report has emerged explaining why he was overlooked.

Musa returned to the Nigeria Premier Football League for the third time with Kano Pillars and has been impressive since his return, bagging three goals, including two on his debut.

Augustine Eguavoen announced a 35-man squad drawn across 17 clubs in the NPFL for the games against Ghana in December, but the Super Eagles captain’s name was missing.

Why Musa was snubbed for CHAN Eagles

There had been several insinuations among the fans about why Musa, who last played for the senior national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, missed out on the list.

According to Brila, a substantial reason based on eligibility ruled out the 32-year-old winger from being named in the squad for the home-based players has now emerged.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is for players who are citizens of African countries and play in their countries' domestic leagues, which makes Musa eligible.

However, chapter 16, article 38 put his eligibility in check, stating that only players with permanent contracts are eligible. The former Al-Nassr star signs temporarily with Pillars and could leave if an offer arrives from Europe.

OwnGoal Nigeria claimed the AFCON 2013 winner will return to the Super Eagles squad for the games against Benin Republic and Rwanda after impressing with Pillars, hence his omission from the Team B squad.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team, having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.

