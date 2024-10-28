Eguavoen Names NPFL Star, Osimhen in Super Eagles Squad for Rwanda and Benin Games: Report
- The Nigerian national team is preparing to announce its squad for the November international window
- The Super Eagles are a point from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year
- Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly included two top stars in the squad for November
Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly included two senior players in the squad for the November international games.
Nigeria will face Benin Republic and Rwanda in the final match days of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they move to wrap up their qualification.
This comes after CAF awarded them a walkover following the forfeiture of their matchday four game against Libya caused by the host holding the team hostage at Al Abraq International Airport.
Osimhen and Musa return to Super Eagles
The 25-man squads of the national teams for the final international window of the year are expected to be officially announced before the end of this week.
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Victor Osimhen will return to the squad after missing the last window due to injury, while Eguavoen has handed a return to captain Ahmed Musa.
The AFCON 2013 winner joined Nigeria Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for a third spell and has been impressive. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has three goals, including a brace on his debut against Sunshine Stars.
Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future
Legit.ng reported that Musa spoke on his Super Eagles’ future with the national team having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.
The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.
How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025
Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.
Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic, but in an unlikely but possible scenario, they could still miss out.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com