The Nigerian national team is preparing to announce its squad for the November international window

The Super Eagles are a point from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly included two top stars in the squad for November

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has reportedly included two senior players in the squad for the November international games.

Nigeria will face Benin Republic and Rwanda in the final match days of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they move to wrap up their qualification.

Ahmed Musa addressing a press conference ahead of the AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

This comes after CAF awarded them a walkover following the forfeiture of their matchday four game against Libya caused by the host holding the team hostage at Al Abraq International Airport.

Osimhen and Musa return to Super Eagles

The 25-man squads of the national teams for the final international window of the year are expected to be officially announced before the end of this week.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Victor Osimhen will return to the squad after missing the last window due to injury, while Eguavoen has handed a return to captain Ahmed Musa.

The AFCON 2013 winner joined Nigeria Premier Football League side Kano Pillars for a third spell and has been impressive. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has three goals, including a brace on his debut against Sunshine Stars.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported that Musa spoke on his Super Eagles’ future with the national team having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic, but in an unlikely but possible scenario, they could still miss out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng