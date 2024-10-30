Maduka Okoye has witnessed his stock soar following his recent transfer from Watford to Serie A side Udinese

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star currently ranks among the most valuable goalkeepers from the African continent

We shine the spotlight on a list of the five most valuable African shot-stoppers currently in the world

Maduka Okoye's reputation continues to soar as he maintains an impressive run of form with Udinese.

The Nigerian goalkeeper, who made a move to the Italian Serie A side after a challenging period at Watford in the English Championship, has quickly established himself as a key player in Le Zebrette’s defence.

Maduka Okoye celebrates at the end of the Serie A match between Udinese and Lecce at Stadio Friuli on October 05, 2024 in Udine, Italy. Image: Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Since taking over from veteran shot-stopper, Marco Silvestri, in December 2023, the 25-year-old has consistently demonstrated his abilities, playing a crucial role in the recent successes of Kosta Runjaic’s team.

According to data from FotMob, Okoye has recorded three clean sheets and saved a penalty, which has significantly boosted his market value. Once valued at €150,000, his worth has skyrocketed to as high as €7.5 million.

In light of this remarkable rise, we turn our attention to a list of Africa’s most valuable goalkeepers in 2024.

Most valuable African goalkeeper 2024

Andre Onana

The Manchester United star tops the list of the most valuable goalkeepers on the African continent, currently valued at €35 million.

The 28-year-old stands out as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in England, having achieved four in his nine appearances this season.

Yassine Bounou

The Moroccan goalkeeper closely trails Onana in second place, with a market value of €9 million. The Al Hilal star is renowned for his heroics during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as his exceptional performances with La Liga side Sevilla.

Bounou has so far kept two clean sheets in his six appearances so far this season.

Edouard Mendy

The former Chelsea star ranks third, with a market value of €8 million. Mendy, who was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world during his time at Chelsea, has since made a move to the Saudi Professional League, where he now represents Al Ahli.

The 32-year-old has recorded one clean sheet and saved a penalty in his five appearances this season.

Maduka Okoye

The Nigerian shot-stopper occupies fourth place, with a market value of €7.5 million. Okoye, who was recently linked with a move to Inter Milan, is in contention for the title of Serie A’s best goalkeeper this season.

Bruno Varela

The Cape Verdean star rounds out our list of the most valuable goalkeepers in the world, boasting a market value of €4 million. The former Benfica player has kept three clean sheets in his nine appearances this season.

*Data made available courtesy of Soccernet.

Source: Legit.ng