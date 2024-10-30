The Confederation of African Football recently imposed a sanction on Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria

The Libyan Football Federation is set to appeal the verdict issued by CAF following the airport controversy

A report detailing that a Nigerian representative at CAF is expected to step down from her current role amid Libya's imminent appeal has surfaced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) may have issued its ruling on the airport incident involving Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya, but the controversy is far from over.

It should be recalled that the Nigerian team was stranded upon arrival at Al-Abraq Airport ahead of the return leg in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

The incident, which drew strong condemnation from CAF, concluded with the governing body issuing a fine to Libya and awarding three points and three goals to the Super Eagles.

In the aftermath of the ruling, discussions continue as the Libyan Football Federation (LFF), led by Secretary General Nasser Al-Suwai, has announced plans to appeal the decision.

However, amid the imminent appeal from Libya, a report of a Nigerian representative set to step down from her role has surfaced.

Nigerian representative to step down amid Libya's appeal

According to a report from mediation outlet Sports Village Square, Nigerian executive, Justice Roli Daibo Harriman, is expected to step down from her role.

This development arises from her position as head of the CAF Appeals Committee, to which Libya is expected to bring their case. The report indicates that stepping aside during the appeals process would ensure that the Libyan Federation has a fair hearing.

Currently, CAF's Appeals Committee consists of the following members:

- Justice Roli Daibo Harriman, Nigeria

- Faustino Varela Monteiro, Cape Verde

- Moez Ben Tahar Nasri, Tunisia

- Moses Ikanqa, Namibia

- Hamoud T’feil Bowbe, Mauritania

- Mohamed Robleh Djama, Djibouti

- Asogbavi Komlan, Togo

- Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama, Malawi

- Lubamba Ngimbi Hector, DR Congo

It remains to be seen how events will unfold as the Libyan FA initiates its appeal process.

Libyan fans protest CAF’s judgement

Legit.ng in another report detailed that fans of the Libyan national team have taken to the streets to protest against CAF’s judgment on the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The fans, who are toeing the line of the LFF, have stressed the unfairness of the verdict passed by CAF on the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng