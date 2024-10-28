The Confederation of African Football recently issued its judgment on the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya

The football governing body ruled in favour of the Nigerian team, awarding them the three points and imposing a fine on Libya

Libyan Football Federation President, Nasser Al-Suwai’i, has voiced strong criticism against CAF's recent ruling on the incident

Several reactions continue to trail the Confederation of African Football (CAF) judgment on the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Libya.

It should be recalled that members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded upon arrival at the Al-Abraq airport for a period spanning 20 hours.

The Libyan national team has been handed a sanction by CAF following the airport incident involving Nigeria. Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

CAF, in passing a judgment on the incident, eventually opted to sanction the Libyan Football Federation with a $50,000 fine, as well as awarding three points to the Nigerian team.

In the aftermath of the governing body's judgment, the president of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF), Nasser Al-Suwai, has expressed strong displeasure with the judgment passed by CAF.

Al-Suwai, in a recent interview, described the incident as unjust and malicious.

Libya FA chief speaks on CAF's punishment

In an interview as captured by Libya Observer, the president of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) described CAF's decision as “unjust and malicious,” suggesting that the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) influence within the governing body influenced the outcome.

Al-Suwai confirmed that Libya does not agree with the verdict and announced that the LFF would file an official appeal within hours, deeming the sanctions unacceptable.

The FA chief stated that if the appeal is denied, the LFF would escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to ensure their legitimate rights are upheld.

It is important to note that CAF, in its announcement regarding the airport incident, indicated that it would not entertain any appeals from the Libyan FA on this issue.

Given the circumstances, it seems likely that the airport incident will ultimately be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Overall, it is clear that the matter surrounding the airport incident is far from resolved.

CAF eases Libya’s penalty

Legit.ng in another report detailed that CAF has eased Libya’s sanctions following its verdict on the airport incident.

Players of the Nigerian team were subjected to an unsavoury treatment upon arrival in Libya for their initially scheduled AFCON qualification fixture.

CAF has since eased a few of the sanctions that it meted out to the North African nation.

Source: Legit.ng