Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina switched his international allegiance to represent Nigeria in 2017

Aina has locked down his position in the squad since featuring at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The versatile defender who plays on both sides has named the toughest Nigerian star to defend against

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has named the toughest attacker to defend against in the Nigerian national team, having faced off with him multiple times in training.

Aina switched his international allegiance to represent Nigeria in 2017 under former head coach Gernot Rohr, having represented England at youth levels.

Moses Simon in action for the Super Eagles against South Africa during the AFCON 2023 semifinal. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He has locked down his position in the team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, having narrowly missed the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

His versatility in playing as both right and left fullback and also as a wingback on both sides, when the team plays the 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation has made him an integral member of the squad.

Aina names toughest attacker

Speaking on the Counter Attack Podcast, the Nottingham Forest defender has named the toughest Super Eagles attacker and explained what makes him difficult to defend against.

"To defend against, probably Moses Simon, because I wouldn't say he's unpredictable because you sort of know what he's going to do,” the former Torino defender said.

“I think that's only because we are always with him, so we know what he's going to do. He's so sharp off the mark.”

As noted by ANS, Simon’s quick feet and speed make him a defender’s nightmare. He is one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous winger averaging 3.4 dribbles per game this season.

He has scored two goals and provided three assists to help Nantes to 12th on the French league table despite a difficult start to the season.

Why Ola Aina wears baggy shorts

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina explained why he wears baggy shorts on the football pitch for club and country during the media rounds of the last international game in Uyo.

Aina and fellow Innit Boy Calvin Bassey wear bigger shorts, and the Nottingham Forest defender disclosed it is for comfortability rather than fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng