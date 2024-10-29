The Libyan Football Federation hierarchy continues to air their discontent with CAF's ruling on the airport incident involving the Nigerian team

The Confederation of African Football recently announced its sanctions against Libya following the controversy that played out at the Al Abraq airport

A Libyan Federation chief has detailed the real reason for the verdict passed by CAF in the aftermath of the airport ordeal

The judgment on the airport controversy involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Libyan national team continues to stir controversy among high-ranking officials of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF).

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left unattended for a period spanning about 20 hours upon their arrival at Al-Abraq Airport for their initially scheduled Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Players of the Libyan national team pose for a pre-match photo ahead of their AFCON qualification fixture. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

This unfortunate situation prompted a strong response from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which ultimately resulted in the disciplinary committee imposing a $50,000 fine on Libya, as well as awarding three points and three goals in favour of the Super Eagles.

In the wake of this decision, a Libyan FA chief has provided insights into the underlying reasons he believes led CAF to rule against his country.

Libyan FA chief speaks on CAF's sanction

In a media interview captured by Akhbar Libya 24, FA chief, Adel Osman Al-Shaeri, raised concerns about potential bias within the CAF committee, noting that some members are of Nigerian nationality. This, he argues, opens the door to accusations of favouritism towards the Nigerian team.

Al-Shaeri also highlighted that the treatment of the Libyan team upon their arrival in Nigeria was similar to the incidents they faced.

He suggested that if not for the Nigerian Federation's strong media presence and the influence of its professional players in major European clubs, the ruling would not have been as severe.

Libya are actively pursuing an appeal against the verdict and is prepared to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in search of a favourable outcome regarding the airport incident.

Libyan fans protest CAF’s judgement

Legit.ng in another report detailed that fans of the Libyan national team have taken to the streets to protest against CAF’s judgment on the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The fans, who are toeing the line of the LFF, have stressed the unfairness of the verdict passed by CAF on the national team.

