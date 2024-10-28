Beautiful Moment Ademola Lookman’s Father Accompanies Him to Ballon d’Or Ceremony
- Ademola Lookman made his first appearance at the Ballon d'Or Awards red carpet at the 2024 edition
- The Atalanta and Super Eagles attacker finished 14th on the final rankings of the coveted Golden Ball award
- Lookman was at the ceremony’s red carpet in the company of his father and other close associates
Ademola Lookman turned up at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony's red carpet in the company of his father, a former youth coach and some other close associates.
Lookman was nominated for the Ballon d'Or off the back of a remarkable year for club and country, helping both reach the final of prestigious competitions.
For Atalanta, he netted a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against invincible Bayer Leverkusen, having helped Nigeria to AFCON 2023 final months prior.
Lookman at Ballon d'Or with his father
Lookman's 14th position was unveiled on the official Ballon d'Or X account before he walked out on the red card at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
As spotted by Atalanta BC, the former England youth international was at the event in the company of his father, his former youth coach and other members of his entourage.
He has been at most public outings in the company of his mother, and it is unknown why she was not on the red carpet with him on the biggest stage of an individual football award.
Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or finish
Legit.ng reported that Lookman reacted to his Ballon d'Or finish during his red carpet appearance after he was announced to have ranked 14th in the final standings.
Lookman turned up stylishly adorned in a black suit and expressed happiness at being nominated, as it is a big achievement for his club, Atalanta and his country, Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
