Ademola Lookman made his first appearance at the Ballon d'Or Awards red carpet at the 2024 edition

The Atalanta and Super Eagles attacker finished 14th on the final rankings of the coveted Golden Ball award

Lookman was at the ceremony’s red carpet in the company of his father and other close associates

Ademola Lookman turned up at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony's red carpet in the company of his father, a former youth coach and some other close associates.

Lookman was nominated for the Ballon d'Or off the back of a remarkable year for club and country, helping both reach the final of prestigious competitions.

Ademola Lookman with his father and entourage at the Ballon d'Or red carpet. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

For Atalanta, he netted a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against invincible Bayer Leverkusen, having helped Nigeria to AFCON 2023 final months prior.

Lookman at Ballon d'Or with his father

Lookman's 14th position was unveiled on the official Ballon d'Or X account before he walked out on the red card at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

As spotted by Atalanta BC, the former England youth international was at the event in the company of his father, his former youth coach and other members of his entourage.

He has been at most public outings in the company of his mother, and it is unknown why she was not on the red carpet with him on the biggest stage of an individual football award.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or finish

Legit.ng reported that Lookman reacted to his Ballon d'Or finish during his red carpet appearance after he was announced to have ranked 14th in the final standings.

Lookman turned up stylishly adorned in a black suit and expressed happiness at being nominated, as it is a big achievement for his club, Atalanta and his country, Nigeria.

Predicted winners for CAF Awards

Legit.ng analysed predicted winners for the CAF Awards after the African governing body announced the 10-man shortlist for each category of its men's awards.

Two Ballon d'Or nominees, Ademola Lookman and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, headlined the nominees and are expected to win their categories.

