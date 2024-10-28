Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles Forward Ranks 14th in First Ballon d’Or Outing
- Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been ranked 14th in the Ballon d'Or award list
- Lookman was the only African male footballer nominated and made it to the top half of the list
- He is the favourite to be named the African Footballer of the Year in Morocco in December
Ademola Lookman has finished 14th on the Ballon d'Or ranking in his first appearance at the coveted award after a brilliant year for Atalanta and the Super Eagles.
Lookman was instrumental in Atalanta winning their first-ever European trophy, their first trophy since 1963, the UEFA Europa League, scoring a hat trick in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
He also helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, finishing as runners-up after losing to host country Ivory Coast.
Lookman’s Ballon d'Or ranking
There were several lists flying on social media ahead of the announcement which suggested that the Nigerian forward finished outside of the top 15 in the rankings.
According to the Ballon d'Or official X account, the Atalanta forward, who is the only African male nominated, finished 14th in a remarkable year for club and country.
