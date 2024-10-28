Ademola Lookman has continued to attract interest from England as West Ham United are prepared to rival Arsenal for the star

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is on the radar of several clubs in the English Premier League.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee could play in England next year as London club Arsenal are set to launch a bid.

After leading the Nigerian national team to the 2023 AFCON final and helping Atalanta to the Europa League title, Lookman's value has skyrocketed.

Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from West Ham United. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca.

Reports have it that West Ham United are now scouring the market for a productive and lethal attacker, and Lookman is a name that has been identified as a perfect fit.

The club's hierarchy believes the Nigerian international can turn things around for the squad.

Soccernet reports that Lookman began his career with London side Waterloo before joining Charlton Athletic.

In 2017, he moved to Everton and then played on loan to Leicester City, Fulham, Leicester City and RB Leipzig.

According to Cyber Reporters, the 2024 CAF Award nominee has since settled in since moving to Italian club Atalanta in 2022 and has already notched in four assists in six league games for the club this season.

His current deal with the Italian club runs until 2026, and Atalanta might be looking to offload him, or else they risk losing him for free.

Last summer, West Ham was very busy during the transfer window, as they completed the signings of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund and Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

The Hammers have struggled, and head coach Julen Lopetuigi wants to add more quality to their offensive department.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman produced a man-of-the-match performance in Atalanta's 6-1 win over Verona in the Italian Serie A.

The 27-year-old scored a brace and bagged two assists in the encounter as his side ran riot from start to finish.

The performance increases Lookman's chances of winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, as he remains the leading contender.

