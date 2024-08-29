Ademola Lookman Resumes Atalanta Training Despite PSG and Arsenal Interest
- Ademola Lookman has attracted transfer interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and EPL contenders Arsenal
- The player was keen to leave Atalanta this summer after the French giants had initiated contact
- He missed the first two Serie A games after skipping training in a bid to secure a more lucrative move away
Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman appears to have softened his stance on his move away from Atalanta amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.
PSG began the transfer buzz around the forward when they contacted his representatives to ask for the conditions of a move even though they never made an official offer to the club.
According to Sky Germany, the Parisians have a personal terms agreement with the player over a five-year contract with a salary of €5 million per season.
Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City were also involved in monitoring the progress, but as of this moment, nothing has materialised from any of the clubs.
Lookman rejoins Atalanta training
The 26-year-old reportedly asked to be left out of the squad for the opening Serie A match against Lecce, which the team won 4-0. He also missed the 2-1 loss against Torino.
According to Atalanta BC News, he has rejoined the team’s training and is expected to be in the squad to face champions Inter Milan at San Siro on Thursday evening.
The door is not entirely closed on his departure, with reports in France claiming the French champions will sign two players before the window closes on Saturday.
Lookman had a remarkable season for Atalanta, contributing to 27 goals in all competitions to help the Bergamo-based club qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
The highlight of his season was scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen, handing the German champions their only loss last season.
Atalanta furious at Lookman
Legit.ng reported that Atalanta are furious with Lookman over his desire to leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain, which initiated contact with his representative.
Lookman reportedly asked to be left out of the matchday squad for the opening day 4-0 win over Lecce and also missed the 2-1 defeat away at Torino.
