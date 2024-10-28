Ademola Lookman could finish out of the final top 15 of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, as seen in a leaked result

Huge surprise for fans as Manchester City star Rodri is projected to win the ultimate prize on Monday night

While many have touted Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to win the award, the Brazilian was beaten to the second position

According to a leaked result, Nigerian international Ademola Lookman missed out on the top 15 finish in the final 2024 Ballon d'Or ranking.

The Atalanta forward is the only African player nominated for the prestigious prize after his impressive performance for club and country this year.

Lookman played a key role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, scoring three goals as the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

Ademola Lookman finished out of the top 15 in the final Ballon d'Or ranking. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

The playmaker netted a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the title in the summer.

He was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, with many hoping he could finish inside the top ten.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place inside the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on Monday night, and a leaked result is already making the rounds on social media, FootBoom1 reports.

In what could be a surprising twist, Manchester City's Rodri garnered more points to edge Vinicius Junior to the ultimate prize.

The Spaniard won by 421 points to beat the Brazilian who had 380 points to the award.

Jude Bellingham, an England international and Real Madrid striker, is in third place, while Lautaro Martinez and Dani Carvajal are in the top five.

GOAL reports that according to the leaked result, CAF Player of the Year nominee Ademola Lookman was not named in the top 15.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday night but reports claim Vinicius Junior will skip the ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly upset

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vincent Garcia, Editor-in-Chief of France Football, recently hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo may feel "upset" with the Ballon d'Or organisers.

This year's prestigious event, hosted in partnership with UEFA, will see either Vinicius Junior or Rodri crowned as the world's best footballer on Monday night.

All past winners have the option to attend the annual ceremony, but Ronaldo’s likely absence this year might be more than just a scheduling conflict.

