The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to a harrowing ordeal upon arrival in Libya for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded at Al Abraq Airport for a period spanning about 20 hours

A report detailing the players of the Nigerian team has suggested the ideal punishment CAF should issue for the unsavoury event has surfaced

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deliberates on its verdict regarding the troubling incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Al-Abraq Airport, discussions continue to intensify.

It should be recalled that upon their arrival for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture, members of the Nigerian team were left stranded for approximately 20 hours.

This unfortunate event has sparked significant controversy, prompting a statement from CAF expressing its disapproval of the incident.

As CAF prepares to announce its decision, a report has emerged outlining the ideal punishment that members of the Nigerian team are advocating for.

Punishment Nigerian team wants for Libya

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, players of the Super Eagles are requesting that the continent's governing body permit a replay of the originally scheduled qualification fixture at a neutral venue.

The report indicates that the Nigerian players are eager to channel their pent-up frustration from the harrowing airport ordeal into their performance against the Libyan team on the field.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes that the players are determined to secure a resounding victory over Libya, aiming for a notably impressive scoreline.

It remains to be seen what judgment CAF will render, but it is important to note that the Libyan national team could face consequences such as fixture forfeiture, fines, or points deductions as a result of the airport incident.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

