Victor Boniface survived a ghastly car accident last week after scoring the winner against Eintracht Frankfurt

He missed the midweek UEFA Champions League’s matchday three 1-1 draw against French club Brest

Xabi Alonso is uncertain when he will return despite returning to training ahead of Werder Bremen clash

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has given a condition for Victor Boniface to return to the squad ahead of Werder Bremen’s clash after surviving a ghastly car accident last week.

The incident happened on Sunday after he scored the match-winner against Eintracht Frankfurt, his first game back after the Super Eagles' airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Xabi Alonso giving instructions to Victor Boniface during Bayer Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel. Photo by Jürgen Fromme.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward was not named in the travelling squad for the midweek UEFA Champions League matchday three away draw at French Ligue 1 club Brest.

Leverkusen confirmed he has returned to training via a social media post ahead of the away trip to Weserstadion to face Werder Bremen this Saturday at 5:30 pm.

Alonso speaks on Boniface’s return

Alonso was quizzed about the Nigerian's return to action this week after his accident last week. He did not set a timeline for return but only gave conditions.

"If he feels good,” he said, as quoted by Liga Insider. “Today is the last test in (final) training. If he feels good, both physically and mentally, he will travel to Bremen.”

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward was a pivotal member of the squad that won the club's first-ever German Bundesliga title unbeaten last season.

He has started this season on the front foot, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 10 games, including his maiden goal in the Champions League.

Boniface reacts to nomination snub

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to his nomination snub after the men's category for the 2024 CAF Awards was announced yesterday evening.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took his usual comic style but passed a profound message, detailing his achievements and adding a cheeky “but no AFCON” at the end.

His club teammate and Burkina Faso star Edmond Tapsoba was named in the 10-man shortlist for the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng