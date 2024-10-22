The Confederation of African Football is expected to deliver a verdict tomorrow on the Libya vs Nigeria saga

Nigeria's senior national team were held hostage by the Libyans at the airport ahead of AFCONQ 2025 match

The NFF has reportedly received the backing of West African countries as they propose harsh sanctions for Libya

The Nigerian Football Federation has reportedly received the backing of two West African countries in their case against Libya ahead of CAF’s verdict this week.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport when Nigeria visited to honour their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match.

Al Abraq International Airport where the Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

The team's chartered flight was dangerously redirected from Benghazi to Al Abraq, despite having low fuel, amongst other unfavourable conditions that could have led to disaster.

Nigeria directed its players back home after consultations with captain William Troost-Ekong Ekong, and CAF postponed the match until a full investigation is conducted.

2 West African countries back Nigeria

CAF is holding its 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and a verdict on the matter is expected before the end of the week following the gathering.

The NFF are pushing for CAF to award them three points and three goals, as the treatment meted out by their host forced them not to honour the match as scheduled.

According to a report by OwnGoal Nigeria, two West African countries, Senegal and Cameroon, have voiced support for the three-time AFCON champions, much to the dismay of the Libyans.

This was said to have caused serious tensions during the debate, with the Libyans threatening to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to protect themselves.

The organisation is unlikely to go that route, with a rescheduling at a neutral venue, the more likely verdict will be announced.

Libyan player pleads guilty

Legit.ng reported that a Libyan footballer pleaded guilty for his country for the inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles players at Al Abraq International Airport.

Beşiktaş star Moatasem Al-Musrati’s statement on Facebook explaining why the incident occurred serves as an indictment of Libya for acting in retaliation.

