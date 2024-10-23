The world is on the lookout for CAF ahead of their verdict on Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga

African football governing body launched an investigation after the Super Eagles were held hostage in Libya

A former Nigeria international claims Libya are not first-time offenders and should be harshly punished

Former Nigeria international has proposed harsh measures to be taken on Libya after alleging they're not first-time offenders in similar cases to their hostage act against the Super Eagles.

The Libyans shocked the world last week when they dangerously rerouted Super Eagles' chartered flight, which was due to land in Benghazi, to the remote Al Abraq International Airport.

The Nigerian national team were left unattended to and without basic amenities for about 16 hours, causing the players to forfeit the match and return to Nigeria.

CAF noted the Nigerian Football Federation's official complaint and postponed the match pending the outcome of its disciplinary board's investigation.

Taribo West condemns Libya

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West has alleged that the North Africans are regular offenders regarding the incident and should not be punished lightly.

“I expect heavy sanctions against Libya. It’s not only Nigeria who have been their victims, other teams have also been maltreated by this same country. They have been callous in their heart and their behaviour,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

“This is not acceptable. They have to be stopped.”

The former Inter Milan defender represented the Super Eagles for nine years and earned 42 caps. He was part of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medal-winning squad.

A verdict on the incident is expected today, or before the end of this week, after a hearing was held at CAF's 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday, and two West African countries backed Nigeria.

Libyan player pleads guilty

Legit.ng reported that a Libyan footballer pleaded guilty on behalf of his country for the inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles players at Al Abraq International Airport.

Beşiktaş star Moatasem Al-Musrati’s statement on Facebook explaining why the incident occurred serves as an indictment of Libya for acting in retaliation.

