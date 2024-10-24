Global site navigation

Local editions

Onana, Nwabali, Williams Lead CAF Awards Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees
Football

Onana, Nwabali, Williams Lead CAF Awards Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Year Award
  • Nigeria's AFCON finalist and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali received a nomination for his outstanding year
  • Yachine Trophy nominee and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams leads the shot-stoppers list

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the goalkeeper of the year for the CAF Awards scheduled for Morocco in December.

The Award celebrates goalkeepers who have been outstanding for both club and country, particularly for national teams in the year the Africa Cup of Nations is played.

South Africa's Ronwen Williams won AFCON 2023 Goalkeeper of the Tournament.
South Africa captain Ronwen Williams won AFCON2023 Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.
Source: Getty Images

This year's list is dominated by local-based goalkeepers, with Manchester United’s Andre Onana the leading foreign-based goal tender nominated.

CAF Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

CAF published the list on its official X account, with Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali going head-to-head again with Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams.

Read also

Lookman leads, Boniface misses out as CAF releases Player of the Year award shortlist

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Full list

Oussama Benbot - USC Algers/Algeria

Andre Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

Yahia Fofana - Angers SCO/Ivory Coast

Lionel Mpasi - Rodez AF/DR Congo

Mostafa Shobier - Al Ahly FC/Egypt

Djigui Diarra - Young Africans/Mali

Munir El Kajoui - RS Berkane/Morocco

Stanley Nwabali - Chippa United/Nigeria

Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa

Amanallah Memmiche - ES Tunis/Tunisia

According to AfrikFoot, Williams is the favourite for the award, having won the best goalkeeper award at the 2923 Africa Cup of Nations for his heroics, which included saving four penalties against Cape Verde.

In the year under review, he won the Premier Soccer League and African Football League with Mamelodi Sundowns and was nominated for the goalkeeper’s Ballon d'Or, Yachine Trophy.

However, CAF will be asked questions on why Andre Onana was nominated. He conceded 83 goals in his first season at Manchester United and played only once at AFCON 2023.

Read also

Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu writes Senate to confirm Bianca Ojukwu, 6 other ministerial nominees

Eguavoen unimpressed with Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that Austin Eguavoen was unimpressed with Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s time-wasting antics in the 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali.

The team was chasing a late winner in the AFCON 2025 match, but the South Africa-based goalkeeper was going down unnecessarily to see out the draw.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com

Tags:
Hot: