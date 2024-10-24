Onana, Nwabali, Williams Lead CAF Awards Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Year Award
- Nigeria's AFCON finalist and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali received a nomination for his outstanding year
- Yachine Trophy nominee and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams leads the shot-stoppers list
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the goalkeeper of the year for the CAF Awards scheduled for Morocco in December.
The Award celebrates goalkeepers who have been outstanding for both club and country, particularly for national teams in the year the Africa Cup of Nations is played.
This year's list is dominated by local-based goalkeepers, with Manchester United’s Andre Onana the leading foreign-based goal tender nominated.
CAF Goalkeeper of the Year nominees
CAF published the list on its official X account, with Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali going head-to-head again with Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams.
Full list
Oussama Benbot - USC Algers/Algeria
Andre Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
Yahia Fofana - Angers SCO/Ivory Coast
Lionel Mpasi - Rodez AF/DR Congo
Mostafa Shobier - Al Ahly FC/Egypt
Djigui Diarra - Young Africans/Mali
Munir El Kajoui - RS Berkane/Morocco
Stanley Nwabali - Chippa United/Nigeria
Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa
Amanallah Memmiche - ES Tunis/Tunisia
According to AfrikFoot, Williams is the favourite for the award, having won the best goalkeeper award at the 2923 Africa Cup of Nations for his heroics, which included saving four penalties against Cape Verde.
In the year under review, he won the Premier Soccer League and African Football League with Mamelodi Sundowns and was nominated for the goalkeeper’s Ballon d'Or, Yachine Trophy.
However, CAF will be asked questions on why Andre Onana was nominated. He conceded 83 goals in his first season at Manchester United and played only once at AFCON 2023.
Eguavoen unimpressed with Nwabali
Legit.ng reported that Austin Eguavoen was unimpressed with Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s time-wasting antics in the 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali.
The team was chasing a late winner in the AFCON 2025 match, but the South Africa-based goalkeeper was going down unnecessarily to see out the draw.
