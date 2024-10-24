The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Year Award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the goalkeeper of the year for the CAF Awards scheduled for Morocco in December.

The Award celebrates goalkeepers who have been outstanding for both club and country, particularly for national teams in the year the Africa Cup of Nations is played.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams won AFCON2023 Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

This year's list is dominated by local-based goalkeepers, with Manchester United’s Andre Onana the leading foreign-based goal tender nominated.

CAF Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

CAF published the list on its official X account, with Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali going head-to-head again with Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams.

Full list

Oussama Benbot - USC Algers/Algeria

Andre Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

Yahia Fofana - Angers SCO/Ivory Coast

Lionel Mpasi - Rodez AF/DR Congo

Mostafa Shobier - Al Ahly FC/Egypt

Djigui Diarra - Young Africans/Mali

Munir El Kajoui - RS Berkane/Morocco

Stanley Nwabali - Chippa United/Nigeria

Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa

Amanallah Memmiche - ES Tunis/Tunisia

According to AfrikFoot, Williams is the favourite for the award, having won the best goalkeeper award at the 2923 Africa Cup of Nations for his heroics, which included saving four penalties against Cape Verde.

In the year under review, he won the Premier Soccer League and African Football League with Mamelodi Sundowns and was nominated for the goalkeeper’s Ballon d'Or, Yachine Trophy.

However, CAF will be asked questions on why Andre Onana was nominated. He conceded 83 goals in his first season at Manchester United and played only once at AFCON 2023.

Eguavoen unimpressed with Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that Austin Eguavoen was unimpressed with Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s time-wasting antics in the 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali.

The team was chasing a late winner in the AFCON 2025 match, but the South Africa-based goalkeeper was going down unnecessarily to see out the draw.

