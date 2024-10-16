Nigeria’s Flamingos Thrash New Zealand in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Opener

Nigeria vs New Zealand ended in victory for the Flamingos, who have kickstarted their U17 Women’s World Cup quest with a string statement

Shakirat Moshood made history, scoring the tournament's first goal hosted by the Dominican Republic

Flamingos take on South American side Ecuador on Saturday before facing the host in their final group game next Wednesday

Flamingos have begun their campaign at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on a winning note, defeating New Zealand 4-1.

Shakirat Moshood found the back of the net in the second minute of the encounter to register her name in the history books, having scored the tournament's opening goal.

Her early strike set the tone for an impressive performance by the Flamingos as Taiwo Adegoke barely ten minutes later.

Farida Opeyemi Abdulwahab made it 3-0 for the West Africans in the 23rd minute to cap off a dominant first-half display.

Coach Bankole Olowookere returned from the tunnel, firing from all cylinders in the second half, and Taiwo Tewogbola Afolabi extended the lead in the 55th minute.

New Zealand continued to fight, and they were rewarded on the hour mark when Hannah Aimee Saxon reduced the lead to 4-1.

The Nigerian girls go top of Group A with three points, while hosts Dominican Republic take on Ecuador in the second match of the group

Soccernet reports that the Flamingos take on South American side Ecuador on Saturday, October 19, before facing the host in their final group game on Wednesday, October 23.

