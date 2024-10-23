The Flamingos left it late to beat host Dominican Republic 1-0 in their final Group A game of the World Cup

Attacker Shakirat Moshood's brilliant long-range strike in the 88th minute won it for Nigeria late in the game

They will face familiar foes, the United States of America, who finished second behind Spain in Group B

The Nigerian Women’s U17 team Flamingos are through to the 2024 FIFA World Cup quarter-final as group winners after Shakirat Moshood's late strike won the game.

The Flamingos came out blazing and dominated the early proceedings, producing three shots on target in the opening 10 minutes, but goalkeeper Jaylen Rondon was up to the task.

Shakirat Moshood celebrates after scoring a brilliant long-range shot to help Flamingos beat Dominican Republic. Photo by Pedro Vilela.

Nigeria broke the deadlock in the 14th minute after Ramotalahi Kareem drove into the box from the wing and squared a cutback for Shakirat Moshood, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The young Nigerians continued to dominate, enjoying 69% of the total ball possession in the first 20 minutes as they patiently built up, utilising all areas of the pitch.

The hosts got their first chance of the game in the 34th minute after Jumai Adebayo slipped Steven Gerrard-esque, but Alexa Castro sent her effort wide off the goalpost.

Nigerian goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma got her first action in the 40th minute, catching a loose ball that found its way into the Flamingos. Coach Bankole Olowookere was displeased with his team for wasted chances during the first cooling break.

Flamingos’ domination and wastefulness, Dominican Republic’s disciplined defensive display summarises the first half, which ended 0-0 in Santo Domingo.

The Flamingos began the second half in a similar fashion to the first half, dominating the possession early and testing goalkeeper Rondon with shots from distance.

Rondon nearly gave his team away in the 53rd minute when Faridat Abdulwahab lobbed back his weak kick out from goal, but she recovered in time to claim.

Dominican Republic took control of the game from the late 50s and could have taken the lead if Lila Algarin connected with a pass that found her unaware in the Nigerian box.

Nigeria win it late

Olowookere freshened the team by introducing Harmony Chidi and Peace Effiong, who replaced Kareem and Aishat Animashaun in the 63rd minute.

Chidi nearly put the team ahead in the 86th minute but hit the crossbar and didn't follow up, with Dominican goalkeeper Rondon collecting after a box scramble.

The Nigerian’s persistence with long-range shots finally paid off in the 88th minute when Shakirat Moshood’s effort, her fourth goal in the tournament, beat Rondon after the Dominicans cleared a corner.

Nigeria were nearly reduced to 10 men after the goal when the video assistant referee called for a review of Hannah Ibrahim’s last-man foul, but her contact with the ball saved her.

The team picked up the maximum nine points and also scored nine goals. In the other group game, Ecuador beat New Zealand 4-0 to progress with six points.

Flamingos win first two games

Legit.ng reported that the Flamingos won their opening two games against New Zealand and Ecuador in the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The young Nigerians thrashed Oceanian 4-1 in their opening fixture before crushing the South Americans 4-0 in the second game to progress to the quarter-final.

