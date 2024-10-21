Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig away victory against Antalyaspor

The marquee Nigerian forward, who came in as a substitute for Mauro Icardi, scored a brilliant overhead kick in the clash

The Galatasaray forward etched his name into history following his beautiful overhead kick in the Turkish league's round nine fixture

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive start to life at Galatasaray with another jaw-dropping goal in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Antalyaspor.

The Nigerian forward, who opted to join the Istanbul club, largely to the surprise of many, scored a brilliant overhead kick in the Turkish league's round nine fixture.

Osimhen, who was marking his return from a hamstring injury, came on as a substitute in the 78th minute for Mauro Icardi.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Onvo Antalyaspor and Galatasaray at Corendon Airlines Park Stadium in Antalya. Image: Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old, however, wasted little time reminding fans at Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya of his quality with his brilliant goal in the 93rd minute.

Reactions have since continued to pour in for the brilliant strike scored by the Nigerian forward. However, amid these swirling reactions, a report detailing how Osimhen has etched his name into history with the strike has surfaced.

Osimhen etch his name into history

According to data from Turkish outlet NTV, Osimhen's overhead kick against Antalyaspor in the Super Lig has entered the record books as one of only two overhead kick goals in football history to exceed the 2.30-metre height limit.

The current record is held by Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored an overhead kick from a height of 2.38 meters during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Juventus in April 2018.

Osimhen's remarkable strike reached a height of 2.32 metres, falling just 0.06 metres short of Ronaldo's record.

In an interview with Galatasaray’s official page, Osimhen himself described the goal as a "ballistic missile."

The marquee striker will now be looking to build on this brilliant moment in Galatasaray's next fixture against Elfborg.

EPL icon urges Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Florent Malouda, has urged Chelsea to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The former France international stated that the addition of Osimhen to Enzo Maresca’s outfit would make them immediate title challengers.

Chelsea has so far not hidden their interest in the marquee Nigerian forward.

