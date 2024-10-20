Victor Osimhen marked his return from injury with a brilliant overhead kick goal for Galatasaray

The Nigerian scored within a minute of coming off the bench, but the goal was ruled out by VAR

He got another one in the additional minutes of the second half, and it stood despite the VAR check

Victor Osimhen has walked fans through his overhead kick goal for Galatasaray in their 3-0 away win over Antalyaspor on his return from a three-week injury layoff.

Osimhen suffered a muscle injury in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa a week before the international break, which forced him to miss the AFCON 2025 qualifiers for Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen scored an overhead kick goal for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

He stepped up his return from injury by joining team training last week, and manager Okan Buruk opted to start him off the bench with Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker scored the first two goals to put the Turkish champions in the lead, and Osimhen came off the bench to wrap up the victory.

Osimhen reacts to his goal

Many fans have described the goal as one of the best scored this weekend, proving that the Nigerian international is an elite forward.

As seen in a video on Instagram by Galatasaray, the striker explained the technique and patience behind his goal.

“I wanted to do it the first time, but then the guy came before me. If I did it and touched it, it's a free kick, so I let it bounce, and the guy fell down, so it was easy for me,” he said.

“I've been wanting to score this type of goal for a long time, it came at the right time. Ballistic.”

“It's good, it's amazing, it was ridiculous,” he added.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he took his tally to three goals and four assists in five games since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Buruk made plans for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.

The manager stuck to his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng