Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray Star Reacts to His Overhead Kick Goal vs Antalyaspor
- Victor Osimhen marked his return from injury with a brilliant overhead kick goal for Galatasaray
- The Nigerian scored within a minute of coming off the bench, but the goal was ruled out by VAR
- He got another one in the additional minutes of the second half, and it stood despite the VAR check
Victor Osimhen has walked fans through his overhead kick goal for Galatasaray in their 3-0 away win over Antalyaspor on his return from a three-week injury layoff.
Osimhen suffered a muscle injury in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa a week before the international break, which forced him to miss the AFCON 2025 qualifiers for Nigeria.
He stepped up his return from injury by joining team training last week, and manager Okan Buruk opted to start him off the bench with Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine striker scored the first two goals to put the Turkish champions in the lead, and Osimhen came off the bench to wrap up the victory.
Osimhen reacts to his goal
Many fans have described the goal as one of the best scored this weekend, proving that the Nigerian international is an elite forward.
As seen in a video on Instagram by Galatasaray, the striker explained the technique and patience behind his goal.
“I wanted to do it the first time, but then the guy came before me. If I did it and touched it, it's a free kick, so I let it bounce, and the guy fell down, so it was easy for me,” he said.
“I've been wanting to score this type of goal for a long time, it came at the right time. Ballistic.”
“It's good, it's amazing, it was ridiculous,” he added.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he took his tally to three goals and four assists in five games since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli.
Buruk made plans for Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.
The manager stuck to his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.
