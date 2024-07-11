Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the top two leading contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

The Real Madrid stars helped the Spanish club win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double

Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck has discredited both stars and named the best player in the world

Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck is not a fan of two Real Madrid players and has named a player better than them ahead of the 2024 Ballon d'Or race.

Real Madrid won the Spanish La Liga and UEFA Champions double last season, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UCL final held at Wembley Stadium in England.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham celebrating Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League win at Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

According to Goal, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the two leading candidates for the 2024 Ballon d'Or because of their exploits for the Spanish giants last season.

Brazil were knocked out of the 2024 Copa America in the quarter-final by Uruguay, while England are in the Euro 2024 final, paving the way for the English midfielder’s push for the award.

Odumodublvck names best player in the world

The Nigerian music star is reputable for his passing his messages, particularly around music and football, in caps lock posts on the famous social media platform Twitter.

He recently made a on his account, declaring that Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the best player in the world and not the two Madrid players.

“Rodri is the best player in the world, not Vinicius, definitely not Jude Bellingham,” he wrote.

The Man City star has been crucial to Spain reaching the Euros final, leading to calls from fans that he should be the favourite for the 2024 Golden Ball.

Many football fans believe that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder should have ranked higher in the 2023 Ballon d'Or, in which Lionel Messi won ahead of Erling Haaland.

Odumodublvck names England’s best player

