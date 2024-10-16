Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen is set for his return from injury after the October international break

Osimhen was substituted in the halftime of the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa after sustaining a muscle injury

Head coach Okan Buruk has reportedly made plans to reintegrate the Nigerian striker into the team safely

Galatasaray head coach has reportedly devised a means of reintegrating Victor Osimhen back into the team after his three weeks absence due to a muscle injury.

Osimhen scored twice in the first half against Kasimpasa, his first goals for the club, but went off at half time and the team squandered the lead and drew 3-3.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his second Galatasaray goal against Kasimpasa. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The forward was not invited for the October international break for the Super Eagles due to injury, allowing him ample time in Istanbul to work on his fitness.

Buruk makes plans for Osimhen

As seen in a video shared on Galatasaray’s Instagram page, Osimhen returned to fill team training at the weekend after missing the AFCON 2025 qualifier for Nigeria.

In the news of the recent development, head coach Okan Buruk has reportedly made plans on how to reintegrate the Nigerian to avoid a relapse of his injury.

According to Fanatik, Buruk has decided Osimhen will start off the bench against Antalyaspor this weekend to preserve him for the crunch tie against Besiktas the following week.

The former Lille star is settling in nicely in Istanbul after joining on a season-long loan move from Napoli following failed moves in the summer transfer window.

Buruk was quoted in an interview this week claiming he doesn't know if the reports of a break clause in the deal are accurate, but the player wants to stay at the RAMS Park.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and 10th-place Trabzonspor are the three teams yet to taste defeat this season as the Turkish Super League enters matchday nine.

Osimhen spotted with Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was spotted with Burna Boy in Lagos last week, sparking reactions from the fans as to whether he was faking an injury to avoid international duty.

A video went viral on social media, and the player received backlashes, particularly from Chelsea fans, whose club attempted to sign him from Napoli during the window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng