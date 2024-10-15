Libya Release Video of Players Traveling via Bad Roads, Checkpoints, Darkness From PH to Uyo
- Libya has released a video capturing how their players journeyed through bad roads from Port Harcourt to Uyo
- Nigeria defeated the visitors 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11
- The Super Eagles have abandoned the reverse fixture after being stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport by Libyan authorities
Libyan officials have released footage showing the harrowing experience faced by the Mediterranean Knights while in Nigeria.
Both countries have continued to point accusing fingers at each other after the Super Eagles were left unattended at the Al Abraq Aiport in Libya.
Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 in the first leg of their 2025 AFCON qualifier in Uyo, but the Super Eagles have pulled out of the second leg billed for Tuesday, October 15.
The Nigerian national team was heading for Tripoli when their flight was diverted to Al Abraq. The players were left stranded for hours.
With the situation unchanged for more than 15 hours, the NFF resolved to return home as the players flew back to Nigeria.
The Confederation of African Football has commenced an investigation into the plight, and a decision is expected.
Libyan players travel by road in Nigeria
In a statement, the Libyan authority expressed regret over the Super Eagles ordeal but claimed that their players faced a similar situation in Nigeria.
Daily Trust reports that the Mediterranean Knights landed in Port Harcourt and travelled by road to Uyo for the first-leg encounter.
Libyan officials have released a clip showing how their players journeyed through bad roads and faced multiple checkpoints.
They also captured their journey in the dark, claiming they were subjected to tedious travel experiences as well.
Libya threatens legal action
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) expressed dissatisfaction with how its name has been portrayed in the media following the recent incident involving the Nigerian national team.
In a statement published on its social media, the Libyan FA accused the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) of failing to cooperate in organising both the initial and reverse fixtures.
The statement also emphasised that the LFF would take all necessary legal steps to defend its position regarding the unfortunate events that unfolded.
