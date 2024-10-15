The Libyan Football Federation has recently published a statement about the Super Eagles of Nigeria's boycott of their Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded following their arrival at Al Abaq Airport in Libya

The LFF, in its new statement, has detailed that it would consider every possible legal action against the Super Eagles to preserve the interests of its national team

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with how its name has been portrayed in the media following the recent incident involving the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon their arrival at Al Abaq International Airport ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier.

Players of the Super Eagles are pictured at the Al Abaq international airport in Libya. Image: @kanisekere.

Source: Twitter

This unfortunate situation, which lasted over 20 hours, sparked widespread reactions globally. In response, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a press statement condemning the events in the strongest terms.

Faced with this prolonged ordeal, the Super Eagles eventually decided to return to Nigeria, abandoning the scheduled fixture.

In response, the LFF criticised Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from the match and emphasised its intention to pursue legal action to defend its stance.

Libyan threatens Legal actions against Nigeria

In a statement published on its social media, the Libyan FA accused the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) of failing to cooperate in organising both the initial and reverse fixtures.

The statement also emphasised that the LFF would take all necessary legal steps to defend its position regarding the unfortunate events that unfolded.

It concluded with an apology to Libyan football fans for the confusion and delays in scheduling the match, attributing these issues to the actions of the Nigerian Football Federation.

As of now, the NFF has yet to respond to the latest statement from the Libyan Federation.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abraq Airport.

Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng