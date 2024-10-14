Victor Osimhen has slammed the Libyan Football Federation after they held Super Eagles hostage

The reigning African Footballer of the Year claimed it was intentional, and he had a similar experience

Osimhen, who missed the international break due to injury, has shared the conditions for the replay

Victor Osimhen has hit out at Libya for mistreating the Super Eagles and shared the only condition for which the match should be replayed.

The Super Eagles players were held hostage at the Al Abraq International Airport for over 16 hours by Libyan authorities before they were allowed to fly back to Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen representing Nigeria at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Punch NG, the team's flight was dangerously redirected mid-air away from landing in Benghazi. They were passed to Al Abaq, where further drama ensued.

The team were denied access to accommodation, travel logistics, and even food during an inhumane treatment that lasted over 16 hours before they left the country.

Osimhen hits out at Libyan FA

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Osimhen is displeased with the Libyan authorities and has slammed them for holding his teammates hostage.

The Galatasaray forward claimed it was an intentional plot by the North African country's FA to demoralise the players so as to gain an advantage on the pitch for the second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

“This attempt by Libyan FA is no longer just a delay, it's an intentional tactic to weaken and ruin the morale of the players, and it's beginning to look more like a hostage situation,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“The safety and well-being of my teammates and all the team staff are the most important things right now. Our captain has said we won't play the match and I fully support that, except if the game is taken to a neutral ground. My brothers and coaches must return home safely, we are not criminals or prisoners.

“I can imagine how terrible they must feel right now, as I've had a similar experience during my Under-17 days. This is totally unfair and heartbreaking. Again, I call on CAF, The Nigerian Government, and other relevant authorities to act swiftly and ensure their safe return.”

The Super Eagles won the first leg 1-0 in Osimhen's absence courtesy of Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late goal in the 87th minute of the encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo.

Sevilla sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Sevilla sent a message to Super Eagles during their hostage situation at the hands of Libyan authorities at the Al Abaq International Airport.

The Spanish club showed solidarity with their two players Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke, with the rest of the national team in the North African country.

