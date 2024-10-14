The Confederation of African Football have finally released a statement on the Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya

The Nigerian national team was held hostage by the Libyan authorities at Al Abaq International Airport

CAF’s Statement comes hours after many agitations and social media pressure from Nigerians

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have eventually broken their silence almost 24 hours after the Super Eagles were held hostage at a Libyan airport.

The team were in the North African country to honour the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier second leg match against the Mediterranean Knights.

Their flight was redirected mid-air with the Libyans failing to provide adequate provisions and locked up the team at the Al Abaq International Airport overnight.

CAF release statement on Super Eagles

As contained in an official statement, CAF have broken their silence on the ordeal of the Super Eagles for over 15 hours in Libya, confirming action will be taken.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it had been informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘’Super Eagles’’) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities,” the statement reads.

“The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations.”

In the meantime, the Nigerian contingent have been allowed to leave Al Abaq and were on their way home after their unimaginable ordeal, which lasted about 16 hours.

