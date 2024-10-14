Victor Osimhen has released a statement on social media condemning the ill-treatment of his teammates

The Super Eagles have been held hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Libya since their arrival last night

The incident is revenge over claims of mistreatment of the Mediterranean Knights players in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has released a statement on social media over the inhumane treatment of Super Eagles players at the Al Abaq airport in Libya.

The team have been held hostage at the airport since their arrival last night after Libyan authorities redirected their flight to a remote station a few hours from landing.

Super Eagles players and staff stranded at Al Abaq Stadium in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

The reigning African Footballer of the Year missed the international game due to an injury suffered during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa about two weeks ago.

Osimhen speaks on Super Eagles' ordeal

Osimhen has broken his silence on the incident with a statement on his Instagram story, condemning the act and calling on CAF to duly address the inhumane act.

“I am disappointed by the unfair treatment my brothers and coaches are facing at the Libya airport last night. Actions like this go against the spirit of sportsmanship. My support is with my team, and I know they'll stay strong despite these obstacles,” he wrote.

“I call on CAF and other football bodies to intervene, as my teammates and officials are still stranded at the airport in Libya. This is uncalled for and inhumane. We stand together, stronger than ever.”

In Osimhen's absence, the team won the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, thanks to Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late strike.

Ekong reacts to Super Eagles ordeal

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted to Libya's inhumane treatment of the Nigerian national team at the Al Abaq airport.

Ekong narrated the incident on his social media pages and confirmed that the team will not play as they are planning to return to Nigeria.

Boniface reacts to hostility in Libya

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to Libya's hostility against the Super Eagles on arrival in the country for the AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took to his social media page to hit out at the treatment given to the Nigerian players, calling on the relevant authorities to intervene.

