Super Eagles Captain Ekong Breaks Silence on Hostage Ordeal in Libya, Threatens Boycott
- Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has broken his silence on the terrible situation in Libya
- The Nigerian national team players and staff have been held hostage at the Al Abaq airport since last night
- Ekong narrated the team's situation and publicly declared that his team would not play under such
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has broken his silence on the inhumane treatment meted out to the team on their arrival in Libya for the AFCON 2025 qualifier second legs match.
The Nigerian players and staff have been held hostage at the Al Abaq airport since arrival last night as Libyan authorities locked them in the airport with no provisions.
Their chartered flight, which was due to land in Benghazi, was redirected mid-air to the remote airport in Al Abaq, three hours' drive away from the venue of the match.
Ekong speaks on Super Eagles' ordeal
Super Eagles defender and captain Ekong has expressed his annoyance at his team's ordeal in Libya. He narrated the incident on Instagram story and has threatened a boycott of the game.
“They diverted our plane from its original destination once we started descending into Libya through their government instruction. Once we landed, they've kept us in this abandoned airport for over 12 hours now without any provisions,” he wrote.
“Even our pilot, a Tunisian who wasn't locked in like a hostage, came back hours later. He was told in every nearby hotel they would only accept him and none of the Nigerian aircrew members. Are we still talking about international football?!
“We have kept our spirit up, but these are no conditions we will accept when done on purpose. Traveling by road is not safe here, and you can only imagine how they would treat us in the hotel or the food they will try to give us. It was funny before, but as a team we respect ourselves, and under these conditions, we won't play. @caf_online”
In another message on X, he confirmed the team would choose to forfeit the points if CAF accepts such conditions.
Boniface reacts to hostility in Libya
Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to Libya's hostility against the Super Eagles on arrival in the country for the AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg.
The Bayer Leverkusen star took to his social media page to hit out at the treatment given to the Nigerian players, calling on the relevant authorities to intervene.
Source: Legit.ng
