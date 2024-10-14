The Nigerian Football Federation has explained why the Knights of Libya travelled by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo

Nigeria's Super Eagles faced the same situation in Libya as they are left stranded at the Al Abaq airport

The NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, has disclosed why the visitors travelled by road in Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation's director of communications, Ademola Olajire, has lamented the Super Eagles' situation at the Libyan airport.

Nigerian players landed at Al Abaq airport in Libya but were left unattended by authorities in the country.

The Libyan FA expressed regret over the situation, stating that their players also faced the same situation while in Nigeria for the first leg.

Libyan players travelled by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo. Photo: @Mike_ThePundit.

Upon their arrival in Nigeria, the Libyan contingent travelled by road from Port Harcourt to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, AIT reports.

Libya alleged to have kept their travel plans from NFF

Olajire disclosed that the visitors kept their travel plans from Nigerian authorities, claiming they had prepared for their arrival in Uyo. Olajire told News Central:

"We assumed correctly that the team would be landing in Uyo because the Benin Republic team that came last month landed in Uyo.

"It was an hour after when the team had been airborne and due to land in three hours, that we were told that they were going to land in Port Harcourt.

"We had buses and logistics planned waiting at the Victor Attah Airport in Uyo.

Olajire disclosed that the NFF secured approval for the visitors to fly from Port Harcourt to Uyo, but they opted out. He added:

"We asked them what happened, you landed in Uyo? They told us they only had a landing permission in Port Harcourt. 'You should have told us'. They didn't do that.

"They asked us to get them buses and security, but we moved mountains to ensure that the Nigerian Federal Authority grants them approval to fly from Port Harcourt to Uyo.

"Apparently aware that that would be an additional cost to the Libyan Football Federation, they opted out of it. They didn't want to incur extra expenses from the charter company.

"So they opted to travel by road."

Ahmed Musa sends message to CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has decried the level of treatment meted-out on the Super Eagles upon their arrival in Libya.

The Kano Pillars forward called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the incident, describing it as 'unjust'.

Libya host Nigeria on Match Day 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Benina scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.

