“You Can Have the Point”: Scared Boniface Concedes Defeat to Libya, Raises Alarm
- Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has raised an alarm over the safety of the players who are trapped in Libya
- The Super Eagles players have been held hostage at the Al Abaq International Airport since yesterday
- Boniface and other footballers have sent our worrisome posts as they continue to be held hostage
Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has sent a disturbing tweet as the national team remains trapped in Libya since their arrival in the country yesterday.
The team is in Libya to honour the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match, having won the first 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
As noted by Punch NG, the team's flight was redirected mid-air to Al Abaq International Airport, as against landing in Benghazi. Yet, the team were left without adequate provisions.
It's been over 15 hours and Libyan authorities are frustrating efforts to get the players out of the deserted situation, which threatens their safety and mental health.
Boniface cries out from Libya
Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface, who has been providing updates about the team's condition, has made a disturbing post in the past hour, claiming the players want to leave.
“This is getting scary now. You guys can have the point. We just want to return to our country,” he wrote on X.
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also posted a message on Instagram relaying fears over the player's safety.
Ekong reacts to Super Eagles ordeal
Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted to Libya's inhumane treatment of the Nigerian national team at the Al Abaq airport.
Ekong narrated the incident on his social media pages and confirmed that the team will not play as they are planning to return to Nigeria.
Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.
