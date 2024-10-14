The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to lock horns with Libya in the return fixture of the 2025 AFCON qualification

The Nigerian team members have so far failed to be granted a pass into Libya since their arrival at the Abraq Airport in Benghazi

A report has recently surfaced about the Super Eagles being hit with a fresh injury blow ahead of the crucial reverse fixture

The Nigerian national team continues to be plagued with woes ahead of their reverse 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture against Libya.

The Super Eagles, who sealed a hard-fought one-nil win against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo, are set to face off in the return fixture in Benina.

However, ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, things appear to be going far from the planned script for the Super Eagles, as swirling reports have detailed that the Nigerian team has so far been held hostage at Abraq Airport for the better part of eight hours by the Libyan contingent.

Amid these rather unsavoury reports emanating from Benghazi, a fresh report has indicated that the Super Eagles have suffered a new injury blow.

Super Eagles hit with injury blow

According to a report from SoarSuperEagles, attacker, Samuel Chukwueze, has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the return fixture against Libya.

The AC Milan star reportedly incurred the injury during the home match against the Mediterranean Knights and has now been ruled out of the upcoming encounter. The report further states that Chukwueze will return to Milan for a thorough assessment of his condition.

Chukwueze's injury presents a tactical challenge for coach Augustine Eguavoen, who will need to adjust his strategy and explore alternative options to fill the gap left by the versatile forward.

According to data from Fotmob, Chukwueze has made nine appearances for Milan since the appointment of new manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Libyan defender speaks on Super Eagles loss

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted Libyan defender, Sanda bin Ali’s explanation for his side’s loss against Nigeria.

The former Al-Ittihad defender attributed their defeat to the heroics of Moses Simon, who created the solitary goal for the Super Eagles.

Both teams are set for a reverse fixture at the Martyrs Stadium in Benina.

