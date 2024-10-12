Comparing Alex Iwobi’s Stats to Other Super Eagles Attackers Who Debuted in 2015

Alex Iwobi made his 81st appearance for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Libya

Excluding Ahmed Musa, he becomes the most capped active player in the Nigerian national team

Iwobi has been the subject of heavy criticism by fans over his performances with the AFCON finalist

Alex Iwobi made his 81st international appearance for the Super Eagles yesterday after featuring in the 1-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers win over Libya.

Iwobi started the match and played 74 minutes before making way for Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Alex Iwobi has the most appearances of any active Super Eagles player. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to Leagues Reporter, he became the most capped active international player for the Nigerian national team since making his debut at the age of 19 in 2015.

Legit.ng analyses his stats compared to two other attackers, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, who made their debut in 2015.

Iwobi vs other attackers

As noted by Transfermarkt, Iwobi made his Super Eagles debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 loss to DR Congo on October 8, 2015, under Sunday Oliseh.

He scored his first goal over a year later in the 2-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Zambia. The Fulham star has scored 10 goals and provided six assists for the three-time African champions.

Two other current Super Eagles stars, Iheanacho and Simon, debuted in the same year. Nine years on, how do their stats look compared to Iwobi's?

Former U17 winner Iheanacho, who also debuted under coach Oliseh, has played 55 times for the national team, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists.

Nantes forward Simon debuted under the late Stephen Keshi and has played 73 times for the team since then. He has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists.

Iwobi has been the least impactful among the trio, with 16 goal contributions in 81 games. Iheanacho has 23 goal contributions in 55 games, while Simon also has 23 in 73 games.

The Fulham attacker has been mostly available for the team but has not lived up to the hype and expectations surrounding him, even though he deserves more leniency and respect than he gets.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery on the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng