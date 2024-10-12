Super Eagles Star Tells CAF What to Do to Libya Ahead of Second Leg Showdown

Bruno Onyemaechi has taken a swipe at Libya following the Knights' tactics at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Libya held Nigeria for 86 minutes before substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru found the back of the net to win it for the Super Eagles

After the game, Onyemaechi, who was in the thick of the action during the encounter, sent a cheeky message to CAF

Nigerian international Bruno Onyemaech has sent a cheeky message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Super Eagles produced a last-gasp effort to score the crucial goal against Libya at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Both teams matched each other from start to finish, but substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru grabbed the crucial goal in the 86th minute as Nigeria won the tie 1-0.

Bruno Onyemaechi sends cryptic message to CAF over Libya's antics. Photo: PoojaMedia.

Source: Twitter

With the score-line still goalless, the Mediterranean Knights deployed several dark arts and underhand antics to frustrate the Super Eagles.

Libya continued to keep the Nigerian strikers at bay as they activated their time-wasting tactics.

The visitors, however, succumbed after winger Moses Simon navigated his way around the edge of the area and then found Dele-Bashiru, who tucked home the winner.

Soccernet reports that Nigeria star Onyemaechi is convinced that the North African Knights deserve special recognition.

In a cheeky post on social media, he suggested that Libya deserves an award for time-wasting. He wrote on his X handle:

“Important 3 points. Omo CAF suppose give them award on wasting time.”

Libya host Nigeria in Benghazi on match day four of the matchday of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles remain at the top of the group with 7 points, while Benin defeated Rwanda 3-0 to maintain the second position with 6.

Eguavoen speaks on Boniface's struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Augustine Eguavoen addressed Boniface’s struggles in front of goal, stressing the need for the forward to improve his decision-making.

Eguavoen also shared his plan to have a conversation with the Bayer Leverkusen striker to help him break his goal drought.

Boniface is yet to find the back of the net in his nine appearances for the Nigerian national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng